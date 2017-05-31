Dundalk Gardaí launch investigation into late-night assault

Gardaí have launched a probe into an incident which saw two men involved in a town centre altercation.

The incident, which occurred in the Park Street area of Dundalk, took place at approximately 2.45am on Sunday morning.



One of the males was struck in the face and subsequently pummelled on the ground.



The culprit is thought to be in his late 40's; he has grey hair and was sporting a black jacket and jeans on the night.

Anyone with information on this or any other incidents is urged to contact their local Garda station.