Half price fish and chips today in Dundalk chippers

With today being National Fish and Chips Day, some Dundalk chippers have got on board and are offering half price fish and chips to celebrate.

The promotion which is now run annually by The Irish Traditional Italian Chippers Association, (ITICA) is becomng a welcome tradition across the country, with long queues appearing outside many chippers as a result.

Several restaurants and chippers across Dundalk are taking part in today's occasion including:

The Kingfisher Restaurant, Park Street

The Roma, Park Street

Angelo's, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Mullens, Roden Place, Dundalk and Blackrock

Gino's, Clanbrassil St, Dundalk

The Europa, Earl Street

Be sure to get there early!