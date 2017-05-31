Half price fish and chips today in Dundalk chippers
With today being National Fish and Chips Day, some Dundalk chippers have got on board and are offering half price fish and chips to celebrate.
The promotion which is now run annually by The Irish Traditional Italian Chippers Association, (ITICA) is becomng a welcome tradition across the country, with long queues appearing outside many chippers as a result.
Several restaurants and chippers across Dundalk are taking part in today's occasion including:
The Kingfisher Restaurant, Park Street
The Roma, Park Street
Angelo's, Dublin Road, Dundalk
Mullens, Roden Place, Dundalk and Blackrock
Gino's, Clanbrassil St, Dundalk
The Europa, Earl Street
Be sure to get there early!
