Dundalk student to represent Ireland in Washington

Áine Lawless, a second year Multimedia student at Dublin City University from Dundalk, has been chosen to represent Ireland in Washington DC this summer as part of the prestigious Washington Ireland Program (WIP).

Áine is one of four DCU students to secure a place on the programme following a rigorous selection process, with applications of over 380 students from 19 different universities and colleges.

WIP is a 12-month programme that brings university students from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to Washington DC for summer internships and leadership training.

It aims to inspire and develop promising leaders through a programme of personal development, policy debate and community service.

Chosen participants are those who can demonstrate a commitment to service, a track record of leadership and who excel both in influencing their environments and in making significant contributions for the benefit of others.

Áine has a keen interest in cross border relations. She is a graduate of the Glencree Young Peace Builders Programme and currently acts as a student ambassador for DCU.

For the past year she has been the campus coordinator of the 8x8 Photo and Film Festival, which has informed students on the global refugee crisis and refugee issues in Ireland.

One of her biggest passions is the Irish language and its relevance as a modern European language and she’s an active member of the Irish language society, Cumann Gaelach.

30 talented students in total will travel to Washington DC next week to complete the summer programme.

This time spent in DC will include extensive opportunities for cultural exchange and personal development – including living in host families, working closely with their American peers and gaining real life exposure to the US democratic process.

Upon completion, the graduates will go on to become part of the active WIP alumni network who are working to make a positive difference in their communities.