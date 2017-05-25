Louth business awarded 'World Class' Certification

A Louth company is celebrating after achieving certification to key international business standards in Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001) and Occupational Health and Safety Management (OHSAS 18801).



Operating since 1995, Suretank Ltd is a manufacturer of equipment to the oil and gas, agri-food, bio-pharmaceutical, marine and data centre industries, among others.



It employs 120 people at its facility in Dunleer and was among 24 organisations honoured at a special ceremony at the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) offices in Dublin on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017.



Speaking before the event, Tom Moody, General Manager at Suretank Ltd said achieving certification to these standards will help give the firm a competitive edge.



“Achieving certification in OHSAS 18001 and the re-certification to the latest version of ISO 9001:2015 is extremely valuable to Suretank’s business and reputation going forward,” said Mr. Moody, “we are a well-established company, with over 20 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry.”



“As we move towards new markets, such as IT with modular containers, pharmaceutical and construction, the OHSAS 18001 accreditation demonstrates Suretank’s efforts into how we manage our Health and Safety programme in accordance with recognised methods and practices”, he added, “having achieved ISO 9001 back in 2004 and more recently been re-assessed to the current revision of ISO 9001:2015 it demonstrates a dedication to detail and quality by all of the team.”



Marcin Gatalski , Health & Safety Co-ordinator added:



“It also gives us confidence and empowers us to build upon and implement even better Health and Safety management system. In fact, OHSAS 18001 certification provides us with the structure to continuously improve our system and to prevent and avoid accidents, incidents and dangerous occurrences,” he added.



All of the organisations who achieved certification were independently audited by NSAI inspectors in order to ensure they complied with the standards.



They join an elite group of over 3,000 organisations who are currently NSAI-certified in a variety of areas such as Quality Management Systems, Environmental Management Systems, Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, Asset Management Systems, and the Human Resource framework, Excellence Through People.



The 24 organisations honoured at the ceremony have offices or facilities in 14 different counties and were presented with their certificates by the Minister for Employment and Small Business, Pat Breen TD.



"Achieving certification takes hard work and dedication. It can only occur when a team of smart, competent, dedicated people work together, but it also takes great leadership and a team effort,” said Minister Breen.



“Standards play a pivotal role in supporting Ireland’s continuing economic recovery by significantly boosting trade and GDP and creating new jobs,” he added.



According to a new survey conducted by NSAI, almost two-thirds of Irish organisations believe that a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic would negatively impact their business.



A further 14 per cent of respondents who took part in the online poll said they didn’t know whether customs controls along the 500km frontier would harm their trade, while 23 per cent said they believed it would have no impact.



With just under a month to go until Brexit negotiations are predicted to officially start; Irish businesses are split as to whether the UK’s exit from the European Union will affect how they operate.



55 per cent of the organisations surveyed believe that Brexit as a whole will negatively impact their organisation. A further 19 per cent said it wouldn’t, while 26 per cent said they don’t know.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin highlighted the importance of businesses using standards in uncertain times.



“Certification helps support businesses as they develop and grow. Additionally, standards help to create a greater sense of pride within an organisation, increase staff satisfaction and improve staff retention,” said Ms Larkin.



"With Brexit looming, it appears that British pre-qualification requirements for tendering may begin to demand certification to ISO international standards as a prerequisite. I urge all Irish organisations who may be considering this route to be prepared,” she added.

