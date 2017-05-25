Gardaí launch search for man who committed 'lewd act' near Dundalk school

Gardaí are investigating what they describe as 'a serious incident' yesterday morning.

A man was seen acting in a lewd manner near Saint Brigid's Special Needs School at Ard Easmuinn. The incident occurred at approximately 10.40am.

The individual believed to be 5' 7" and aged in his early forties was wearing blue jeans, a peak cap, a hoodie and a bum bag.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and searched the area, however the man had escaped on foot.



Anyone who knows the identity of the man or who saw him in the area at the time should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 933 5578.