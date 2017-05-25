Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday May 25, 2017

The death has occurred of Regina MC NEANY (née Hoey) of Clooneevan, Clermont, Haggardstown., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 24th May 2017. Regina beloved partner of Stephen Traynor and dear mother of Ronan McNeany, Jordan Traynor and the late Declan Mc Neany, and dear grandmother of Cody and Rían and Ronan's partner Miranda Maguire.

Deeply regretted by her partner, sons, grandchildren, brothers Tommy and John sisters Anne and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.



Reposing at her home from 7pm until 9pm on Wednesday and from 11am until 9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am to St. Fursey's Church Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11.0'Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.



Family Flowers only.



May She Rest in Peace.



The death has occurred of William (Willie) DUFFY of Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth



(Late of PJ Carrolls and Chairman of Dundalk Tidy Towns), peacefully after a short illness in Tenerife.



Enquries to Dixons Funeral Directors, T 042 93 34240.



Funeral arrangements to follow.



May He Rest In Peace