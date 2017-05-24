Chief suspect in Adrian Donohoe murder deported from US
The chief suspect in the investigation into the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe has been arrested on separate charges by gardai following his deportation from the US today.
The South Armagh man in his 20s was initially arrested last week by immigration officials in the US and was deported today.
He was arrested by gardai upon his arrival at Dublin airport today on a separate existing bench warrant and is due in court later.
