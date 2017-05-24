Irish Water clarifies Louth works progress

Irish Water has confirmed that work is progressing to upgrade the Staleen Water Supply in Co Louth which is on the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL).

According to the body, this is the only water supply in Louth that remains on the RAL which was recently published by the EPA.

Irish Water was granted planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for the proposed upgrade of the plant and the procurement of a works contractor is underway.

The proposed upgrade will help to facilitate the removal of the Staleen Water Supply from the RAL benefiting over 57,000 people in Louth.

Speaking about the RAL and the ongoing work in Louth, Irish Water’s William McKnight, Asset Delivery Infrastructure Regional Lead said:

“The publication of the latest RAL update is a confirmation of the focus and dedication of Irish Water in ensuring the delivery of clean and wholesome water in the county.

“As a single utility Irish Water is able to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of Ireland’s drinking water production plants and where serious compliance challenges are found they can be tackled more effectively and efficiently.”