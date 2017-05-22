Man left with facial injuries and broken teeth after Dundalk assault
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in Dundalk.
A 23-year-old man suffered facial injuries and lost teeth after an attack which occurred on Park Street at approximately 1.45am last night/this morning.
Gardaí are said to be specifically interested in tracing the owner of a Blue Toyota Carina that was seen departing the area.
Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station.
