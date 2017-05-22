Man left with facial injuries and broken teeth after Dundalk assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in Dundalk.

A 23-year-old man suffered facial injuries and lost teeth after an attack which occurred on Park Street at approximately 1.45am last night/this morning.

Gardaí are said to be specifically interested in tracing the owner of a Blue Toyota Carina that was seen departing the area.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station.