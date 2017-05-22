Chief suspect in Donohoe murder to be deported back to Ireland this week

The South Armagh man suspected of involvement in the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe will be deported from the United States no later than Thursday.

The Irish Times are reporting that the man, who was held over the weekend at the Hudson County Correctional facility in New York, is set to arrive back in Ireland on Wednesday or Thursday at the latest this week.

The man, who is understood to be in his 20s, was detained by immigration officials in New York last Thursday. He cannot be named for legal reasons, and was detained last Thursday by Homeland Security on allegations he overstayed his visa in the US.

It is understood the man had been working in the construction industry in New York and hiding out in the Irish community.

The suspect was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, a branch of the department of homeland security, for violating immigration rules.



It is understood the arrest, first reported by the Irish Daily Star, was made as part of a targeted operation following co-operation between gardaí and immigration officials in New York - effectively side-stepping the extradition process.

It’s understood the man will be arrested once he arrives back in the country.