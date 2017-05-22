Bus Eireann staff to decide on fate of Dundalk garage today

Staff in Bus Eireann will today decide on whether to accept Labour Court recommendation on resolving a dispute at the company, with the closure of its maintenance garage on the Ardee Road in Dundalk among the recommendations.

The Labour Court recommendation report also includes proposals for cuts of 10 percent on staff earnings over €60,000, along with freezes on increments.

Previously Bus Eireann had said that the company will face insolvency unless remedial actions are taken.

This comes after strike action by bus staff for three weeks in March and April.