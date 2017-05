€3,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a shop in Ardee overnight.



The incident, which occurred between 1am and 2am , saw two men steal the items from the MACE premises on Hale Street.

Gardaí believe the perpetrators of the raid may be the same people who committed a similar robbery in Dundalk last week.



On that occasion, Flanagans Filling Station on the Dublin Road was burgled overnight (May 17) with cigarettes once again the target.

Anyone with information on this incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.