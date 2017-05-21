Headline act at Dundalk gig has car broken into

The headline act at last night's Juicbox Comedy gig in the Spirit Store Ross Browne had his car broken into outside the venue.

A laptop of great personal importance and other items were stolen.

A plea was made for information via Facebook today:

"Huge thanks to everyone for coming out last night. Unfortunately our headline act's car was broken into outside the Spirit Store. A black Lenovo laptop was taken along with an old Go Pro 2 and some other leads.

"If anyone has any info at all or saw anything or anyone suspicious skulking around the Spirit Store last night please get in touch.

"Ross basically had his life's work on that laptop.

"If you guys could share this post as well that would be very much appreciated."