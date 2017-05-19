Dundalk councillor McGahon is backing Team Leo

Dundalk Councillor John McGahon has confirmed that he will be supporting Minister Leo Varadkar TD in the Fine Gael leadership race.

Councillor McGahon said: "In politics you have to make a choice. I have been a long term supporter of Leo and I am delighted to confirm that he is my choice for the next leader of the Fine Gael party and Taoiseach of this country.

"Ireland is constantly changing, society is constantly changing, politics is constantly changing. Leo is the epitome of that change. He represents a generational shift within Fine Gael and I believe he will be able to lead our party with strength, courage and conviction.

"Leo is a social and economic liberal who has achieved a lot in his six years as a Minister, spanning three different departments.

"In Transport, Tourism and Sport he led the case for the introduction, and subsequent retention of the 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector. In recent years, tourism numbers have surged, last year there were over 9.5 million overseas visits to Ireland. This was helped, in no small part, by the 9% VAT rate.

"In Health, he defused the row over medical cards by putting in place more human and sensible arrangements which resulted in a doubling of the number of 'discretionary' medical cards given to sick people who do not qualify under the means test.

"In Social Protection he secured the first increase in 8 years for carers, people with disabilities, widows, the blind, jobseekers, lone parents and people on illness benefit (800,000 people).

"Leo is a powerful communicator, he transcends the traditional lines of party politics and is a leader whom I firmly believe in and am thrilled to be able to support."