Dundalk IT students launch project to help tackle stigma of schizophrenia

A group of fourth year Creative Multimedia students at DkIT are inviting visitors to ‘Realign’, a practice-based research project that is tackling stigma in Irish Media, specifically the stigma surrounding schizophrenia.

The project, which consists of three stages - educate, raise awareness and de-stigmatise - presents schizophrenia in an informed and creative way.

Realign is part of DkIT’s annual Fís Exhibition, a showcase of the work of Creative Media, Film and Music Production final year students. The free exhibition will be open to the public on May 31st and June 1st and will be located in the Carroll’s building at DkIT.

The group have worked with many people who are living with schizophrenia to create an accurate and authentic project. Visitors are are invited to experience the real stories of those living with schizophrenia and learn about the people behind the stigma.

For more information, please contact realigndkit@gmail.com or visit @realigndkit on Twitter or Realign DkIT on Facebook.