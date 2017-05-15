Three hospitalised following Dundalk collision

Three people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision at Castletown Cross last night.

According to LMFM news team, fire and rescue personnel were required to cut two people free from the wreckage after the collision, which took place shortly before 9.30pm.

Fortunately, initial reports indicate that none of the injuries are life threatening. It is understood, the fire and rescue personnel involved in this were from the Ardee and Drogheda, as Dundalk services were tackling a house fire in the Gyles’ Quay area.