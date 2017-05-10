Dundalk stroke survivor embarks on 80km hike for charity

Jason Neary from Dundalk, and ten of his colleagues from the Irish army - all based out of Gormanstown Camp in County Meath – are undertaking a 80km cross country hike through Connemara on May 29th to raise funds for the Stroke Unit in Beaumont Hospital.



In 2011, Jason suffered a stroke at age twenty seven, and spent several weeks in the care of the Stroke Unit at Beaumont Hospital. Six years on, and Jason has made a full recovery from his stroke and is once again ‘fit for action’!



He and his fellow soldiers want to support the Stroke Unit following Jason’s experience and have devised this challenge which will see them set off at midday and hike through the night to complete their challenge while carrying 40kg packs.



Speaking about their plans, Jason says, “We will set out from Maum Village at midday and the plan is that we finish at Croagh Patrick some fifteen hours later. The lads and I have been training hard for the challenge and are confident that we can complete the distance in this time. Our real objective will be to raise as much funds as we can for the Stroke Unit in Beaumont Hospital where I was looked after so well”.



If you would like to sponsor them you can you can donate online at www.idonate.ie/80khike or call Beaumont Hospital Foundation on 01 809 2161 to make a donation by phone or see www.beaumontfundraising.ie.