BREAKING: Bad road crash in Dundalk

Gardai and the fire service are dealing with a two-car collision at the junction of Castle Road and Mill Street in Dundalk this morning.

The junction is currently sealed off on all four roads leading into the crossroads and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The accident is believed to have occurred at approximately 7.30am this morning.

One of the cars involved also appears to have struck the base of the old Franciscan bell tower on the corner of Mill Street.

More as we get it.