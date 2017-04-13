BREAKING: Labour reveal their Louth candidate for the next General Election

Labour Senator Ged Nash has been selected to run for the next general election.

He was unanimously selected by Louth Labour members at a convention last Wednesday night which was addressed by Labour Leader, Brendan Howlin.

The former Super-Junior Minister was pipped at the post for the final seat in Louth in the general election of February 2016, and he plans for an early return to the Dail.

“During my short period as Employment Minister I was part of a small economic team at the very top of government which helped turn the economy around and move Ireland towards full employment.

“I am proud of the fact that I increased the National Minimum Wage, introduced new collective bargaining laws and wage setting mechanisms for low paid workers in, for example, security and contract cleaning and new Registered Employment Agreements and Sectoral Employment Orders to ensure fairness and decency in workplaces.

“When the rest of the world was hollowing out workers’ rights, Ireland was the only country in the world to actually enhance collective bargaining and workers' rights. This is an objective fact and the benefits of these measures have and will be seen by hundreds of thousands of working people.

“I also ensured that Louth continued to attract significant Foreign Direct Investment and we continue to see the benefits of that.

“We can now see the consequences of a Dail full of populists, protestors and chancers who will not and cannot make the most basic of decisions.

"I believe that people are tiring of this ‘do-nothing Dail’ and as far as I am concerned, an election cannot come quickly enough.

“Louth needs a strong and respected figure at national level who knows how to get things done and I am working might and mane to recapture the Dail set we narrowly lost last year.”