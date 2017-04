Local filling station Omeath Fuels sold a winning 'Match 5 plus Bonus' ticket worth €71,875 in the National Lottery draw.

The shop took to Facebook to break the news, however there's no mention yet of who the lucky winner is.

"Extremely Delighted To Be The Retailers Where €71,875 National Lottery Ticket Was Sold

"A Massive Congratulations To The Winner From All In Omeath Fuels!!!"