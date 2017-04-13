Large haul of illegal cigarettes seized during Revenue raids in Dundalk

A large consignment of illicit tobacco and cigarettes have been seized by Revenue in the Dundalk area, as part of searches last week.

Revenue officers carried out a number of searches of premises in the Dundalk and Drogheda areas, focusing on the illicit tobacco trade.

During the searches, officers uncovered and seized almost 54kg of tobacco and 12,130 cigarettes of various brands, all of which were unstamped.

Revenue have asked that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.