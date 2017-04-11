McGuinness welcomes Louth students to the European Parliament

Mairead McGuinness MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament welcomed a group of students from Dundalk Institute of Technology on a study visit to Brussels recently, who are in their final year of a BA in Youth Work. McGuinness explained the role of the EU and its institutions as well as her experience as an MEP and her work as vice-president to the students. The students also discussed their research projects on topics such as youth justice, homelessness and sport.