Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday April 11th, 2017

The death has occurred of Maisie Brennan (née Doherty) formerly of Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Beloved wife of the late Mick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Peter's Nursing Home c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Jewel Burns (née Murphy) of Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late JJ and much loved mother of Maeve, John and Olive. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, granddaughters Aoife, Ellen, Niamh, Saskia and Romilly, grandson Cillian, great-grandson Alexander, sons-in-law Francis and David, daughter-in-law Margaret, Aoife's husband Simon, cousins Anna and Geirge, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother John Murphy.

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10am, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Elsie) O'Hanlon (née Hoey) of Lislea Cross, Omeath

The death has occurred of Elsie O'Hanlon, Lislea Cross, Omeath, suddenly at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eddie and son John. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Marie and sons Christopher and Francis. Also by her son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Philomena, Deirdre and Aisling, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 8pm today, Monday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.00am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Noel White of The Cottages, Upper Faughart, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of the staff of Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, Precedeased by his parents Thomas (Timothy) and Rose Anne, sister Olivia Jarmin, brother Michael (in infancy), Very deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Tommy, sisters Rosina Lauri Gray, Concepta Casey, Rita Mullholland and Mary White McNamee, brothers-in-law, sisterin-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Saint Mary's Church, Ravensdale arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Gerald King of Killean, Newry, Armagh / Omeath

Beloved son of the late Gerry and Blinnia and dear brother of Michael, Terry, Peter, Winifred, Marie, Blinnia, Pauline, Elizabeth, Kate, Shenna and the late Owen and baby Sean.

Gerald's remains are reposing at his brother Peter's residence, 36 Clontigora Road, Killean until removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Michael's Church, Killean. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and the extended family circle.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Sean McCooey of 63 Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and cherished father of Seamus, John, David, Cathal and Sinéad. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, daughters-in-law Anne, Brenda, Cecilia and Denise, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jim and Enda, sister May, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday and Tuesday between 3pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am walking to the Church of The Holy Redeemer Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to St Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. House Private on Wednesday morning please. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Noel Nash of Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital. 9th April 2017. Noel, beloved husband of the late Rose (née Mallon) and dear father of Peter and grandfather of Oisin and Tegan, father in law of Siobhan, and brother of Margaret, Hugh, Rose, Eileen, Micky, Sheila, Monica, Philomena, Joan and the late Kathleen, Alice, Peter, Eamon, Pat, John, Briege, and James. Deeply regretted by his son, grandchildren, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, to St Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Catriona (Teana) Magee of Claddagh Park, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully in Mater Hospital 7th April 2017. Teana devoted mother of Pearce, and dear partner of the late Edmund Brosnan and sister of Eilish Longmore, Máire Dolan, Eithne Dolan, Brian Magee, and the late Ann Dwyer. Deeply regretted by her son, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and many many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Mark O'Hagan of Knocknagoran, Omeath

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee. Very deeply regretted by his sister Rose Cromb (Belfast), nephews Martin and Roy, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Sweeney (née Byrne) of Riverstown, Ardee

Peacefully at her residence, of Mary Sweeney (nee Byrne), Riverstown, Ardee. Predeaceased by her son Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frankie, her daughter Anne, son Martin, son-in-law David, granddaughter Sinead, brothers Christy, Peter and Jim, sisters, Maggie, Brigid, Monica and Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.