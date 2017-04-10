Local businesses backing Dundalk 10k

Five Dundalk-based businesses have generously provided sponsorship for the upcoming DkIT Dundalk 10k which takes place on Tuesday 25th April at 7pm.

Sponsors include Servisource Recruitment, DkIT Sport, Smyth’s Life Pharmacy, Fyffes Ireland and Dundalk Retail Park. With more race sponsors than ever before, this year’s DkIT Dundalk 10k promises to be a bigger and better event than ever before with plenty of added extras for race participants.

Speaking about the event DkIT Sports and Societies Officer and race organiser Derek Crilly said, “we are delighted to receive such fantastic support from local businesses. This is the fourth year we have organised the event and each year we aim to bring more value and added enjoyment to our race participants.

This year we have added a new 5km Fun Run as part our offering and race entrants will each receive a goodie-bag sponsored by footwear brand Sketchers, a race-t-shirt, chip-timed race records and refreshments upon completion of the race. On behalf of DkIT, I would like take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to our race sponsors, without such support the DkIT Dundalk 10k would not be possible.”

Registration for this year’s race is fast approaching capacity however there are still some slots left. To register, please visit www.dundalk10k.com or contact the DkIT Sports & Societies office by emailing sports@dkit.ie. Race entry costs €20.00 with a €5.00 concession for students.



Comments from DkIT Dundalk 10k sponsors:

Servisource Recruitment

Sinead Kieran, Marketing Manager at Servisource Recruitment said, “For the third consecutive year, Servisource Recruitment is delighted to again sponsor the Dundalk DKIT 10K and 5K road race. It is a really positive event to be associated with, helping to bring together the local and wider community while promoting a healthy lifestyle, keeping fit and staying active. At Servisource we recognise that healthy workers are happier, more motivated to stay in work, recover from sickness quicker and are at less risk of long term illness. We are delighted to play our part in helping to support people to achieve a better work-life balance and in turn have a positive impact on their lives, she adds.”



DKIT Sport

Kelly Gaffney, General Manager DKIT Sport also commented: “DKIT Sport is thrilled to sponsor the Dundalk 10k for the second year. It is a fantastic run for the whole community to challenge themselves with. As a gym we aim to help increase the activities of our local communities through health and exercise so to be involved in this makes sense for us. The DkIT Dundalk 10k will start and finish from that is growing in popularity year on year



Smyth’s life Pharmacy

Anne McEnteggart of Smyth’s life Pharmacy also commented “Smyth’s life Pharmacy is a perfect partner for Dundalk 10k. Smyth’s pharmacy is driving the shift in retail pharmacy from the traditional role as providers of medicine to providing an overall package for improving health in the local community. Our Advice for Living Well fits perfectly with an event such as this which accommodates everyone; from the people who will walk the 5K event, to the elite athletes at the front of the 10K. We are delighted to be involved with this wonderful event and hope that everyone will come and join us on 25th April.



Fyffes Ireland

Emma Hunt-Duffy, Sales and Marketing Manager for Fyffes Ireland said, "We are delighted to be involved with this year's DkIT Dundalk 10k. As a company with our roots and heritage firmly in the locality, it is a pleasure to get involved with initiatives that make a difference to the wider community. Health and fitness are becoming increasingly more important, and events such as the 10k run - as well as the newly added 5k walk - help participants set and achieve goals, for young and old alike. We wish everyone lots of luck with their training in the run up to the event, as well as lots of fun and success on the day, and we look forward to refuelling energy levels with some healthy bananas afterwards!"



Dundalk Retail Park

Jonathan McPhillips of Dundalk Retail Park also said, “Dundalk Retail Park is extremely proud to be associated with the DKIT Dundalk 10k road race. This is a fantastic local event for the community, promoting exercise at all levels for all ages. In addition, DKITs relationship with local charities and the charity partners is something Dundalk Retail Park fully endorse and support, and makes sponsorship an easy decision!”