GAA | Louth name team for League final

Louth have named their team for tomorrow's crunch clash with Tipperary.

After completing successive promotions that will see them operate in Division 2 next season, the county footballers will again be looking to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand in the Division 3 decider.

After reaching the O'Byrne Cup final at the end of January, Colin Kelly's men pushed on their spring campaign and set the tone early on with a 12-point hammering of Laois. The only blemish en route to promotion was the heavy loss away to Armagh in Round 5, but they recovered sufficiently in the next round to defeat this weekend's opponents and so ensure their step up with a game to spare.

Tomorrow's XV is as follows:

Craig Lynch;

Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Anthony Williams

Derek Maguire, John Bingham, James Stewart

Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell

Declan Byrne, Paraic Smith, Bevan Duffy

Adrian Reid, Eoin O’Connor, Ryan Burns