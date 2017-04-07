Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Hill Street Hit & Run

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses following a hit and run in Dundalk this morning.

The appeal stems from a two-vehicle collision which took place on Hill Street at 8.30am (approx) in which a gas metre box was damaged.

One of the drivers, a 24 year old woman, was taken to hospital. The other car - a dark coloured Renault Clio registration 99 LH -failed to remain at the scene.



Anyone with information on its whereabouts or the driver is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The road has since reopened.