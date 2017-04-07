Deaths in Dundalk, Friday April 7th, 2017

The death has occurred of Peggy Crawley (née Quigley) of Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk

Peggy Crawley née Quigley, Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk. 6th April 2017. Peacefully in Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Peggy beloved wife of the late Paddy and daughter of Thomas and Bridget (Seatown), and dear sister of Alice Conlon and Marcella Doherty, and the late Jim, Tommy, Paddy, Richie, Owen Joe and Patricia.

Deeply regretted by her sisters, sister-in-law Peggy Quigley, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning please.

May She Rest in Peace.