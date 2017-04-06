Dundalk Chamber of Commerce President Michael Gaynor appears before Seanad Select Committee on Brexit

President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce gave a strong performance as he provided evidence to the Seanad Select Committee on Brexit on the importance of maintaining the Common Travel Area for Dundalk and the Border region.

Speaking to the Committee, Mr. Gaynor said “Dundalk Chamber of Commerce as a leading business organisation can see no other option than to keep the border, open for trade and the movement of people. There is little doubt that the open border has contributed significantly to the current period of stability and peace on the Island of Ireland.

Mr. Gaynor highlighted how we are already witnessing the negative consequences of Brexit like currency fluctuations producing uncertainty, but we are also seeing positive outcomes like a number of firms from Northern Ireland seeking to open business in Dundalk as a direct result of Brexit.

Dundalk Councillor John McGahon was present in the public gallery of Seanad Eireann for Mr. Gaynors contribution and said “Michael did a superb job in outlining the obstacles but also the opportunities that Dundalk will face as a result of the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU. This was an excellent opportunity to highlight a whole variety of issues facing Dundalk and Michael handled the multiple questions from Senators with ease.