Louth population increased according to latest census figures

The Census 2016 results show that Ireland’s population stood at 4,761,865 in April 2016, an increase of 173,613 (3.8%) since April 2011. The population of County Louth stood at 128,884, an increase of 4.9% over the five years.



Louth Highlights:

More females than males

Louth’s population in April 2016 was comprised of 63,633 males and 65,251 females. There were 53,009 more females than males in the State, giving an overall sex ratio of 97.8 males for every 100 females, a slight decline on the 2011 ratio of 98.1.

Ageing population

The average age of Louth’s population in April 2016 was 36.4 years, compared to 35.2 years in April 2011. Nationally, the average age of the population was 37.4, up from 36.1 in April 2011. The number of males aged 65 and over increased by 22% to 296,837, while the number of females aged 65 and over increased by 16.7% to 340,730.

Numbers divorced/separated continues to increase

6,782 people were divorced/separated in Louth, a rate of 5.3%, compared to the national rate of 4.7%. The number of divorced people in Ireland has increased to 103,895 (18%) since 2011.The number of separated people increased slightly to 118,178 (from 116,194 in 2011).

Irish language

42,047 people in Louth stated that they could speak Irish, compared to 42,106 in April 2011. Within this figure, 1,177 spoke Irish daily outside the education system, while 2,465 spoke Irish weekly outside the education system. Nationally, 1,761,420 people stated that they were able to speak Irish, with 73,803 speaking Irish daily outside the education system and 111,473 doing so weekly.

Irish Travellers

771 Irish Travellers resided in County Louth in April 2016, an increase of 16.3% since 2011. Nationally, the number of people enumerated as Irish Travellers increased by 5.1% to 30,987.

Broadband

32,095 dwellings in Louth had broadband access in April 2016, an increase of 15.9% since April 2011. 2,972 dwellings had non-broadband internet access, a decline of 8.9%, while the number of dwellings with no internet access fell by 26.1% to 8,803.

Nationally, 312,982 dwellings (18.4%) had no internet connection, down from more than 1 in 4 (25.8%) in 2011. Broadband use in private households increased to 70.7% (from 63.8% in 2011) and 148,125 more households had a broadband connection.