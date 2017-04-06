Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk appoint new manager

Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk are delighted to announce the appointment of Sean Farrell to the position of Centre Manager for Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk.

A dedicated member of the Marshes’ management team for the past 11 years, Sean brings his wealth of experience as former Operations Manager to this new role and is determined to see Marshes continue to develop and prosper as part of the Dundalk retail community.

Speaking on his appointment, Sean Farrell commented “I am delighted to take up this role and along with the entire Marshes team, we aim to firmly establish Marshes reputation as a premier shopping destination in the north east of Ireland.”

Commenting on the recent appointment, John Lowry, Associate Director for Marshes managing agent CBRE, said; “Sean has worked at Marshes since its construction in 2005 and knows the centre, staff and customers very well. CBRE are excited by Sean’s appointment and look forward to working with him as Marshes continues to develop further.”

Marshes’ management wish Sean every success in his new and exciting role as Centre Manager.