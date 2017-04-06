Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday April 6th, 2017

The death has occurred of Dara Conlon (née Breen) of Stonebrook, Arthurstown, Ardee and Tallanstown

Peacefully in Germany. Dara will be sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, her loving children Kerri, Hayley, Alanna, Dion, Kayla, Jamie and Kyle, her parents Caroline and Bartle, her sisters Laura, Vanessa, Andreé, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Dara will repose in her residence on Friday from 12 noon to 9pm. House Private on Saturday Morning. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to St Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Tallanstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of Joanne Halpenny of 17 Church View, Dromiskin and Annagassan

Suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Joanne, beloved mother of Aaron and Holly and loving daughter of Gerry and Rosemarie Halpenny (née Connolly). Sadly missed by her children, parents, brothers Barry and Alan, sisters Jackie, Kim and Linda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at her parents' residence, 10 An Rian, Annagassan, on Friday from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Finnian's Church, Dillionstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Aidan Lee of Sandy Lane, Blackrock and formerly of Linenhall Street, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Aidan, beloved husband of Mary (née) Flynn and cherished dad of Sinead, Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Eileen (Linenhall Street), Very deeply regretted by his loving wife and daughter, cousins extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Thursday afternoon 4pm to 8pm, Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The death has occurred of Bernard Matthews of Snipehill, Ardee

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Bernard will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Mary and Linda, son Kenneth, grand-children Grace, Hazel, Conor, Adam and Callum, brother Pat, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm. House Private on Friday Morning. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only.

The death has occurred of Gráinne Taaffee of Cherrybrook, Ardee

Unexpectedly after a long illness bravely borne aged 23. Gráinne, beloved youngest daughter of Margaret and Declan and loving sister to Siobhán. Very sadly missed by her loving parents, sister, brother-in-law James, nephews Braeden, Lochlan and Keenan, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Reposing at her Home from 3pm until 8pm on Thursday and Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am arriving to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ballapuosta. House private on Saturday morning.

