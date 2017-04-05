Urgent appeal on behalf of Dundalk family after home gutted by fire

An urgent appeal has been made for a Dundalk family who were left without a home following a fire at their house this morning.

Dundalk fire fighters had been called to the scene of an extensive house fire in Riverside Drive, Red Barns Road, Dundalk this morning, with the blaze causing extensive damage to the property.

The family, including three teenage daugther, have been given a house by the council, however, according to a Facebook appeal, it is a shell and has no furniture or anything else inside.

An appeal was made today on the 'Save our Homeless Dundalk' Facebook page:

"Folks need help today!!! A house fire last night Totally wiped out a lady and her 3 teenage girls home ...Council have provided a home but its an empty shell ...this famíly have nothing except the clothes on their backs. The following ítems are needed please:

"Anything that we can get can be dropped off with me in News And Deli , Park street ...Thank you all in advance

Beds x 3, Kitchen appliances: kettle /pots / plates / cups, Food, Bed clothes (duvets/pillows, Toiletries (all female), PJs ( teenagers) and a mom, Underwear. And anything else you can think of."



You can phone on 0857139547 or checkout the Facebook page here