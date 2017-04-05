Dundalk woman wants your help after horror illness claimed her hand

A local woman wants your help to raise funds for a prosthetic hand after a freakish illness saw her hand amputated, along with a number of her toes.

Mum of four Niamh Boyle has now set up a Go Fund Me page in a bid to raise the €65,000 to cover the cost of a new hand.

Niamh explains: "After giving birth to my fourth baby in August 2016, I suffered septic shock and required mechanical ventilation for 9 days.

"I was in end stage multi organ failure and to keep my heart beating the doctors were forced to give me medication that resulted in a loss of blood flow to my extremities.

"The toes on my right foot and the fingers on my left hand had to be amputated.

"I am currently trying to raise money to pay for an iLimb Digits prosthetic hand so that I can better look after my four children and get back to doing the things I enjoy in life."

If you want to help Niamh click here to go to her Go Fund Me page to donate. To date she has raised just over €6,000 for her goal.