These parts of Dundalk could be affected by Irish Water works next week

Upgrades to water mains in several parts of Dundalk could cause issues for residents next Monday.

Water main upgrades may cause supply disruptions to Mount Avenue, Carrick Road, Marian Park and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

Meanhile on Sunday there could also be disruption in Park Street and surrounding areas also.

A traffic management plan will be in operation for the duration of works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on 10 April.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU009531.