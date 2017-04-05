'Darkness into Light' to be held in Dundalk

Taking place on Saturday, 6th of May, Darkness into Light is a unique, early morning experience which begins in darkness at 4.15am as thousands of people walk or run a 5km route while dawn is breaking.

The early dawn represents hope and is symbolic of the work of Pieta House; bringing people from darkness back into the light.

In 2016, over 130,000 people took part in over 50 venues across Ireland.

Dundalk will host its very own Darkness into Light for the first time in 2017 with its venue being Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Speaking at the launch at the Market Square on Saturday, Event Director for Dundalk, Seán Kelly, said “Darkness Into Light is a people’s event organised by local committees all over the country and luckily this year a group of volunteers have got together in Dundalk to organise it.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise much needed funds for an issue that affects so many lives especially here in Dundalk.

"While suicide is a devastating tragedy, we must not forget that there is hope, there is help, and Pieta House will be there to provide both.”

Darkness into Light is the most vital component of Pieta House’s fundraising calendar.

As demand for the service continues to grow and with more than 80% of Pieta House’s income depending on public donations, funds raised during Darkness into Light are essential for Pieta House to continue to provide a free service for the increasing numbers seeking help.

To register to take part please visit http://dil.pieta.ie/event-information/venues/dundalk