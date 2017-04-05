Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday April 5th, 2017

The death has occurred of Aidan Lee of Sandy Lane, Blackrock and formerly of Linenhall Street, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Aidan, beloved husband of Mary (née) Flynn and cherished dad of Sinade, Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Eileen (Linenhall Street), Very deeply regretted by his loving wife and daughter, cousins extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

No Flowers or Mass Cards Please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Phyllis Jeffers (née Dennison) of Castlebellingham

Peacefully in her 96th year at home. Predeceased by her husband Ernie and dear son Dennis. Beloved mother will be missed by Richard (New Zealand), Christine and Clive and their spouses Janis (New Zealand), Brian and Geraldine. Granny will be missed by her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, her sister Yvonne, brother-in-law Robin, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 3pm until 5pm on Wednesday. Funeral Service on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Castlebellingham. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donation to National Council of the Blind and R.N.L.I.