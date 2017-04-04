Carlingford car ferry ready to set sail

A car ferry is ready to be rolled out on Carlingford Lough in June this year, according to operating company Scenic Carlingford Ferry.

The company made the announcement via their website:

"The new cross border vehicular ferry service will link Greenore and Greencastle in Co Down across the iconic Carlingford Lough and will commence operations in June. The works are already attracting large numbers of visitors to view the progress.

"This project, which has taken almost 10 years to bring to fruition, will be one of the most strategic infrastructure investments in the region. The €9.75 million (£8.5 million) project is entirely privately financed and is being developed by Frazer Ferries Group.

"This will be the first vehicular ferry across Carlingford Lough. The previous two ferries having carried passengers only. The first ferry was recorded in 1185 AD and sailed between the medieval castles at Carlingford and Greencastle, then was followed by the Greenore Greencastle ferry which carried the first “tourists”, during the 19th Century.

"The 44 car vessel will take just 15 minutes to traverse one of the most scenic stretches of water on the island of Ireland, where you can take time to breath in the salty air, appreciate the mountain and seascapes, wildlife, seals and terns. You cannot fail to miss the historic 13th Century Royal Greencastle Castle, the elegant tapering Mourne granite 112’ tall Haulbowline Lighthouse, which stands guard at the entrance to Carlingford Lough along with the Block House and Green Islands, where the seals bask on the south facing shore. Depending on the state of the tide you will see the oyster and mussel farms which grow the tastiest and juiciest seafood on the shores of the Lough and which you can sample in the local restaurants in Carlingford and Kilkeel.

"There will be multi journey ticket deals for those who will use this to commute to Dublin or to Co. Down. Many local people have never sailed on Carlingford Lough, but will now have the opportunity to appreciate the magical Mountains of Mourne and Cooley Mountains as they dramatically sweep into the depths of Carlingford Lough.

"The scenic Carlingford Ferry will operate from 7am to 7.30pm from November to March and 7am to 9.30pm from April to October. It will operate hourly from Greencastle on the hour and hourly from Greenore on the half hour. Road widening works on the Greencastle Pier Road have now been completed and the piles which anchor the piers in place are being inserted at a depth of at least 18m deep. Work continues apace."