DARTS FANS: On the verge of retirement - Phil 'The Power' Taylor is coming to Dundalk

The most decorated darts player of all time is the make an appearance in Dundalk in aid of two worthy local charities.

Phil 'The Power' Taylor is play 18 local darts players sequently in an exhibition at Ramada Hotel on the Armagh Road on Saturday the 8th April.



Proceeds will go towards North Louth Hospice and Cara Cancer Support Centre.

80 VIP meet and greet tickets have been sold for the event, but there are still general admission tickets available for those that want to get up close with arguably the greatest darts player of all time.



The event has been organised local darts player Finbarr Kelly - who throws darts out of the Bodhran bar on Bridge Street - and Mary-Justine Gray.



Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat Mary-Justine said that the the two charities are close to their hearts.

"We have all lost people to cancer, so it's great to be able to give back.

"It will also be great craic on the night. After Phil 'The Power' Taylor has played all 18 local darts player, he will play the final game against who ever bids the highest amount.

"He's set to retire soon so for darts fans it will be a last chance to see him up close."

There are refreshments on the night and the bar will be in full swing.

You can buy tickets to this event at ticketstop.ie and for more information you can call Finbarr Kelly on 0864412761.