Man arrested in relation to assault on 10-week-old baby is released without charge

The man arrested yesterday in connection with a serious assault on a ten-week-old baby in Ardee has been released without charge.

He was arrested in the Dublin area at approximately 6pm and is currently detained in a Co Louth Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said that a file has been prepared for the DPP who will decide if there are charges to be brought against the man.

The baby girl remains in serious condition after suffering serious injuries.

It is understood the little girl was taken from an apartment complex in Ardee to the local hospital on that day and gardaí were notified.

Given the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

CCTV footage is also being studied to see if that gives any indication as to how the injuries were sustained.

Investigations are continuing.