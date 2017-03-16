Essential works to affect water supply in Dundalk next week

Irish Water have announced that due to essential works, the water supply to parts of Dundalk will be affected from 21st to 24th March.

Irish Water’s alerts are as follows:

Water main upgrades may cause supply disruptions to Marian Park and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on 22 March.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU009045.

Works are also scheduled to take place here from 9am until 5pm on 23rd March.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote reference number: LOU009046.

Essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Barrack Street, Peter Street, Mountain View Crescent and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Works are due to be carried out here from 8am to 5pm from 21st to 24th March.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU009040

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works in all areas.