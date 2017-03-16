Parents to be questioned by Gardaí as ten-week-old baby fights for life

The parents of a 10-week-old girl who is in a critical condition are to be interviewed by gardaí investigating the circumstances of her injuries.

The infant is currently in a Dublin hospital where it is understood she is being treated for serious head injuries and a number of broken bones.

She received her injuries in an incident at a house on the Bridge Street Road in Ardee on Monday. Gardaí are investigating whether the baby suffered them as a result of a fall.

Searches of the home were carried out by gardaí and CCTV in the area is being examined.

A garda spokesman said: “A 10-week-old girl from Louth was removed from a local hospital on Monday. She was transferred to a Dublin hospital where she remains in a serious condition. The circumstances around how she got the injuries [are] now under a garda investigation. No arrests have been made.”