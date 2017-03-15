'Black box' homing beacon detected in search for missing Coast Guard helicopter
There has been a development this afternoon in the search for the Irish Coast Guard helicopter missing off the coast of county Mayo with news that a homing beacon from the aircraft's black box recorder has been detected.
It is believed that the beacon has been detected close to lighthouse near Blacksod in county Mayo.
The search for the three missing crew, including Dundalk man Mark Duffy, goes on this evening.
