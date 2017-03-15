Local debating team wins All-Ireland final

Termonfeckin Macra na Feirme from Louth won the All-Ireland debating final in the Mallow GAA centre in Cork last weekend.

Their team of Eamonn Briscoe, Eamonn McQuillan, Mary Moran and Helena Reynolds opposed the motion ‘That Macra na Feirme had forgotten its roots’ defeating East Laois Macra.

Speaking at the final National President, Seán Finan, said, “Well done to both teams that reached the final and congratulations to the winners Termonfeckin Macra. Debating is one of Macra na Feirme’s oldest and most prestigious competitions and the fact that the cup awarded to Termonfeckin dates back to 1962 is testament to that. Debating is a very important life skill and the debating we saw in the final was fantastic and a credit to both clubs.’