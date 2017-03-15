Simon Coveney addresses Dundalk students on '2040' plan

Speaking at Dundalk Institute of Technology today, Simon Coveney, Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government sought the views of students on the preparation of a strategic planning and development framework for Ireland between now and 2040.

The event is being hosted in the Muirhevna Building, School of Health and Science which is a fitting setting for today’s discussion and, like ‘Ireland 2040’, it has people’s health and well-being at its core.

While in DkIT, Minister Coveney participated in a student discussion, chaired by Ciaran Mullooly. In encouraging the students to make their views known on the Ireland 2040 – Our Plan, the Minister told them “I am engaging on Ireland 2040 through regional events like this one today in Dundalk, organised in conjunction with Higher Education Institutes to listen and learn about how you think. I am confident that together we can develop a clear, consistent and compelling vision and strategy for our country.

"You are the future. Your ambitions and your hopes need to be reflected in a plan of this scale and this importance. What we are embarking on today is the first serious attempt to set out a planning and development strategy for Ireland in nearly 20 years, both learning and moving forward from the previous National Spatial Strategy”.

The meeting with the students included a discussion with a panel comprising of Tom Dooley, A/Head of School of Engineering and Edel Healy Head of School of Health & Science. The Minister told the audience that “Ireland 2040 – Our Plan is a discussion about how to secure sustained, long-term and regionally balanced progress on social, economic and environmental fronts. Now is the time to think about the longer-term future of all parts of this island and how to plan for that future. This paper is the start of a major consultation process so that we can avoid the planning mistakes of the past."