Dundalk FC to receive special presentation at FAI International Awards

The nominees for the 2016 Three FAI International Awards, which takes place this Sunday 19th March, have just been announced and Dundalk FC has certainly made its mark on this year’s event.

The club has been nominated as the winner for the Special Merit Award following their terrific season in 2016. As well as becoming League of Ireland champions for the third consecutive year, they made history by reaching the playoff round of the 2016–17 UEFA Champions League, where they lost 3–1 on aggregate to Legia Warsaw.

This saw them drop into the Europa League, where they became just the second Irish team to make the group stages of a European competition, and became the first Irish side to pick up a win in the group stages of a European competition.

In the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year category, 2 former players, Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan, two players who were instrumental in Dundalk’s 2016 season have been nominated, along with Cork’s Sean Maguire. Boyle and Horgan who now play with Preston North End in the English Football League Championship, have also just been named in Martin O’Neill’s 39-man provisional squad for the upcoming qualifier with Wales and friendly with Iceland.

This is great news for all those involved in Dundalk FC, who play their next League of Ireland match this Friday in Oriel Park at 7.45pm, against St Patrick’s Athletic.