New VIP service aims to help Dundalk start-ups

The VIP (Virtual Incubation Programme) 2017 was launched today at Creative Spark in Dundalk and addresses the notion that the physical space offered by an incubation centre may not always suit the needs of some start-up enterprises yet select services and supports offered by those centres could be key.

This collaborative project between Creative Spark, Dundalk and Millmount Development Centre, Drogheda (managed by Dundalk Institute of Technology) is targeted at knowledge-based micro-businesses or new start-ups operating in any sector.

Participating businesses can benefit from access to the VIP which includes business support, training, advice and mentoring (which can be activated remotely), access to state-of-the-art facilities, and shared equipment coupled with a credible business address in either Dundalk or Drogheda.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, the programme recruited four businesses through an application process in 2016 and seeks to double the number to be brought through the programme in 2017.

Speaking about the programme, Paschal McGuire, Enterprise Ireland Director for the Border Region, said “The Virtual Incubation Programme underlines the commitment of Enterprise Ireland, Creative Spark and Millmount Development Centre to creating sustainable businesses and employment in the Knowledge Economy through the inclusion of a wider client base across the region.”

The Virtual Incubation Programme 2017 phase will run for of 6 months commencing in April.

Applications must be received by 5pm on Friday 31 March. Applicants must be available for interview (in person or via skype) on Tuesday 11 April.

Apply online at www.creativespark.ie/VIP

Creative Spark, a centre for creativity and innovation, welcomes and supports new and established businesses operating within the creative industries, innovation, technology, and sustainable energy sectors. Providing dedicated training and ‘learning lab’ facilities and affordable workspace, Creative Spark offers an environment where innovation and creativity can flourish.

Creative spark is also a place to learn and grow your own business. We have Enterprise training in Creative Spark such as Social Media Workshop on Tuesday 21, Photography Workshop for Retailers on Tuesday 28 and Writing a Business Plan Thursday 30 supported by the Local Enterprise Office and all taking place this month in Creative Spark. Lunch and Learn take place on the last Thursday of every month. This is a great opportunity to network and meet people within the creative industries.