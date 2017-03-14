Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday March 14, 2017

The death has occurred of Ann Crawley (née McGuirk) of Hartstown, Dublin and Dundalk

Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Ann, beloved wife of Seamus, dear mother of Carol, David, Alan and Joanne and grandmother of Dean, Liam, John, Danielle, Aisling, Jamie and Alan.Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Oliver, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Tracey, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Clonsilla. Removal to St. Ciaran’s Church, Hartstown on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Des Gardiner of 113 New Muirhevna, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Connie and cherished father of Tina, Brenda and James. Des will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Paul and James, doting grandchildren Clodagh, Clíodhna, Deiribhile, Seamus, Dara, Luke and Isobel, brother Kevin, sisters Pauline, Nuala, Pat and Nodie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Josephs Redemptorist Church arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium, Collinstown Cross, Dublin, for Cremation Service. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Birches Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Brigid Bridie Rice (née Ryan) of St. Michael's Terrace, Carlingford

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Patrick (Pat), brother Mick, sister Kathleen. Cherished mother of Phil, Bernie, Breda, Pj, Martin, Seán, Dermot, Michael and Ciarán. Bridie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Seamus, sisters-in-law Jean and Rose, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm Tuesday afternoon and from 12 noon on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box available at house and church on morning of funeral.

May She Rest In Peace