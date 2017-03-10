Lecture on first RIC officer to die in 1916 Rising

Annagassan and District Historical Society’s next lecture is on Wednesday 15th March at 8.00pm in the Loft History Hall (Over Slan’s) in Annagassan.

This illustrated lecture is entitled ‘The Life and Times of Constable Charles McGee’. Designated speaker, Dr Madge O’Boyle, is a grand-niece of Charles Mc Gee.

Dr Boyle has recently published a comprehensive book detailing Constable Mc Gee’s early life and the developments in Ireland that led to his tragic death on Easter Monday 1916.

Her illustrated lecture will trace Constable Mc Gee’s life from Inis Bó Finne in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht to its early end on the streets of Castlebellingham.

Places are limited so please come early. Entrance fee is €5 and includes tea/coffee (and Tommy’s famous cupcakes!) afterwards.