Deaths in Dundalk, Friday March 10th, 2017

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) Lynch of 24 Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk and Dunleer

Late of Keiag's Cross, Dromin, Dunleer, peacefully at his home. Benny, beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret. Sadly missed by his partner Maggie and her daughter Siobhan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 5.30pm until 9pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Finian's Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to North Louth Hospice Homecare, Ramparts, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Barbara McCabe (née MacGuinness) of Smithstown, Julianstown, Meath and Dundalk

Peacefully at her home. Barbara beloved wife of Cyril and loving mum to Ciarán, Barry and Eileen, daughters-in-law Sonya and Denise, son-in-law- Leon, grandchildren Shéa, Caolán, Chloe, Francesca and Casey, her twin brother Derek, sisters Mary and Olive, brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.00 am arriving to the Star of the Sea Church, Mornington for Funeral Mass at 10.30a.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown.

May She Rest In Peace