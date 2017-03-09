These areas of Dundalk could be facing disruption to their water supply

Certain parts of Dundalk could experience water supply issues over the next number of days, according to Irish Water.

Essential maintenance works may cause disruptions to St Joseph's Park, Barrack Street, Hyde Park and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

Works are due to be carried out from 8:30am to 5pm on 10 March, 8:30am to 5pm on 13 March and 8:30am to 8:30pm on 15 March.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.